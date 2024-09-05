Uttarakhand Horror: Pregnant Woman Molested, Punched in Stomach By Uncle; Case Filed Against Accused

A pregnant woman in Uttarakhand, was molested and punched in the stomach by her uncle-in-law. The assault led to severe complications, and her baby girl died shortly after birth. The woman's father filed a police complaint against the accused authorities are now investigating the case. The women was seven months pregnant when her uncle-in-law visited the house and finding her alone began making inaapropriate advances and forcefully molested her.

She managed to escape from her uncle-in-law's grasp, but he pushed her, resulting in an injury to her stomach. After the incident, She quickly contacted her husband, prompting her uncle-in-law to begin physically assaulting her. This led to severe bleeding, and she was treated at home for her injuries. She delivered the baby at home on September 3. However, the baby passed away. The woman's father has lodged a police complaint against her uncle-in-law for molestation and assault. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.