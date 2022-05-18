Uttarakhand: IMD predicts heavy rains, issues yellow alert till May 20

Devotees traveling to Char Dham may now face difficulties in traveling for the next few days. Climate change may cause inconvenience to passengers. Rudraprayag district administration has issued Yellow Alert for Kedarnath Yatra.

It was likely to rain for two days in Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The Meteorological Department (IMD) had also issued a rain alert. Rainfall was forecast in the hilly areas of the state, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Rudraprayag district administration once again issued a yellow alert. An alert issued by the district administration said, "IMD has issued rain forecast for May 20 in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts with lightning and strong winds."

"Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra. IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20," ANI tweeted.

Also on Tuesday, the meteorological department issued a yellow alert for rain. The department had forecast rains in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli and Bageshwar. The department also said that winds of 40 to 50 kmph would blow in the area. Meanwhile, several plains, including Dehradun, received showers on Tuesday. Citizens are also likely to be relieved by the heat of the last few weeks.

