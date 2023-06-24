Uttarakhand: Leopard spotted in Uttarkashi's village

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 24 : A leopard was spotted roaming in Gorun village of Chinyalisaur under Uttarkashi district on Friday evening triggering panic among the villagers.

A villager named Bharat Panwar who spotted the leopard at around 4 PM claimed that the same big cat has been roaming continuously in the village for the past couple of days.

Following the leopard's presence, the villagers and locals are concerned about the safety of humans and their cattle.

Incidents of human-wildlife conflict and attacks of leopards keep getting reported in different parts of the hill state. Concerning the same, last year a division bench of the Uttrakhand high court (HC) directed the government to form a committee under the chairmanship of experts and also asked about measures taken so far to prevent the increasing human-wildlife conflict.

Earlier, a five-year-old boy was admitted to hospital after he was attacked by a leopard in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala. The incident took place at the 7th mile along the Alipiri-Tirumala pedestrian route in Andhra Pradesh.

