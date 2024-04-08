Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Ramnagar (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out near the Garjia Devi temple complex in Ramnagar, Nainital district, on Monday afternoon. The blaze engulfed several shops selling prasad situated on the riverbank.

Watch video here:

Videos from the scene show flames consuming the shops, which were reportedly constructed with thatched roofs. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Firefighters responded swiftly and are currently working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the temple complex or surrounding areas.