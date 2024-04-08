Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Garjiya Devi Temple Complex in Ramnagar (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 8, 2024 04:22 PM2024-04-08T16:22:13+5:302024-04-08T16:23:29+5:30
A massive fire broke out near the Garjia Devi temple complex in Ramnagar, Nainital district, on Monday afternoon. The blaze engulfed several shops selling prasad situated on the riverbank.
Watch video here:
नैनीताल जिले में गर्जिया देवी मंदिर परिसर के पास प्रसाद की दुकानों में आग लगी। ज्यादातर दुकानें जलकर राख हुईं। नदी किनारे ये दुकानें छप्पर–फूस की बनी हुई होती हैं। फिलहाल किसी व्यक्ति के चपेट में आने की सूचना नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/HiW2qwuOYh— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024
Videos from the scene show flames consuming the shops, which were reportedly constructed with thatched roofs. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.
Firefighters responded swiftly and are currently working to extinguish the flames and prevent them from spreading to the temple complex or surrounding areas.