Uttarakhand: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Rishikesh Forest, Factory Warehouse Engulfed in Flames (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in a forest area near Rishikesh on Wednesday, spreading to a nearby factory warehouse. Firefighters and a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are battling the blaze.

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Fire breaks out in a forest in Rishikesh and spreads to a nearby factory warehouse. Fire tenders and the SDRF team present at the spot. More details awaited.



(Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/yfeHjVFGTQ — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2024

The cause of the fire is not yet known. No injuries have been reported so far. Authorities are working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading further.