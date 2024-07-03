Uttarakhand: Massive Landslide in Dharchula, Forces Closure of Tawaghat Road to Adi Kailash (Watch Video)

In Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, a severe landslide has resulted in the complete blockage of the road to Dharchula. According to a media report, the landslide near Rongti Nala in Dharchula has caused the closure of the Tawaghat road. Authorities have initiated efforts to clear the debris and restore access to the affected area.

Watch:

Against the backdrop of Uttarakhand's recurring history of landslide-related fatalities during the monsoon season, numerous netizens have raised concerns regarding the state government's preparedness for the monsoon of 2024.

During each monsoon season, Uttarakhand faces significant challenges due to heavy rainfall, resulting in landslides and other rain-related incidents. In the monsoon of 2023, reports indicated that nearly 100 people lost their lives and several others went missing over the three-month period from June to September. Authorities attributed these fatalities to frequent and severe landslides triggered by intense rainfall.