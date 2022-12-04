Uttarakhand: People share opinions on UCC, suggest live-in relationship registration

A member of the committee of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Sunday informed that people are expressing their views on the subject by putting forth their suggestions on the matter.

On the condition of anonymity, a UCC member told ANI: "When the committee went to the people to know their opinion on the UCC, people expressed their views on limiting family size, focusing on gender equality."

He further said that the people also suggested increasing the marriageable age of females to 21 years.

"Equal rights for the daughters in ancestral properties, and registration of live-in relationships have been suggested to the committee," he added.

However, the UCC committee formed by the state government has not yet given its recommendation to the Uttarakhand government. The UCC member said that they are still studying the people's opinions.

"Only after considering the people's opinion the draft of UCC recommendations will be sent to the government," he said further.

The Uttarakhand government has extended the tenure of its Uniform Civil Code Committee-- headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai-- by six months, the officials said on December 2.

The Committee has been formed to examine ways for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The committee can submit its report to the government by May 27, 2023.

The panel has so far visited more than 30 places to gather suggestions from people and the committee has received over 2.25 lakh suggestions so far.

The Uttarakhand government on May 27 this year announced its decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The State government constituted the five-member committee led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the UCC, broadly relating to the personal laws of citizens which apply to all regardless of their religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

The panel also includes Justice Permod Kohli (retired), social activist Manu Gaur, former Chief Secretary Shatrughan Singh and Vice Chancellor of Doon University Surekha Dangwal.

The first meeting of the expert committee was held in July.

The state started a portal for taking people's suggestions on UCC in September. Public representatives, citizens, intellectuals, organizations, and institutions of the state can also send their suggestions on it.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, sex, gender, and sexual orientation. Currently, the personal laws of various communities are governed by their religious scriptures.

The code comes under Article 44 of the Constitution which lays down that the state shall endeavor to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.Notably, in BJP's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, the party promised the implementation of UCC if it came to power.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor