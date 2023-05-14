Uttarakhand: Police officer, cattle smuggler injured in clash in Haridwar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 : A police as well as an alleged cattle smuggler got injured in a clash between the police and three accused in Haridwar on Saturday night.

As per the police, the alleged cattle smugglers opened fire on the police and an officer sustained bullet injury.

In cross-firing, one of the alleged cattle traders also got injured after sustaining a bullet injury on his leg. Two more cattle smugglers were able to escape from the spot, the police said.

Both the injured officer as well as the cow smuggler were taken to the Roorkee Civil Hospital.

SSP Ajay Singh said that the police had received some inputs regarding the presence of the accused in the area. Based on that, they rounded up the area.

Speaking to , "Based on the inputs, we rounded up the area. After the alleged cattle smugglers reached the spot, the police tried to stop them. But the accused straightaway opened fire in which one officer was injured. A cattle smuggler was also injured in cross-firing, while two more were able to flee from the spot. Searches are on to nab them".

"The nabbed accused also has multiple cases of cattle smuggling against him. He is also accused in several other crimes. The search is on to nab the remaining accused," he added.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

