Uttarakhand polls: 100-year-old man turns up to vote, felicitated by SDM Kapkot

A 100-year-old voter, with the help of Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Volunteers, went to 46 assembly constituency Kapkot to exercise his franchise.

At the time when everyone is considering voting as a time pass or a mere right, Narayan Singh Kapkotiin still considers voting as his highest priority and also a duty towards the nation. He was brought to the booth with the help of SVEEP Volunteers.

Later, he was felicitated with a shawl by Ashok Kumar Joshi, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of kapkot.

( With inputs from ANI )

