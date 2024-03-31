Uttarakhand Road Accident: Two Killed, 10 Injured as Car Plunges Into Deep Ditch Near Duwakoti

Two people died and 10 injured after a car lost control and fell into a deep ditch near Duwakoti on Sunday morning, March 31. Injured have been admitted to Gaja Hospital and Narendranagar Hospital, said District Disaster Officer Brijesh Bhatt.

According to the information, Tata Sumo was coming from Gaza towards Chamba. There were ten people in the vehicle. Suddenly Sumo lost control and fell into the ditch.

SDRF and the local police team reached the spot. By the time the team reached, two people had lost their lives. The team is engaged in relief and rescue work. Eight injured were taken to Hospital. Meanwhile, two injured were taken to Narendranagar from the incident site.