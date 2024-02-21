Uttarakhand: Six Arrested in Connection with Haldwani Violence, Total Tally Reaches 74

Uttarakhand Police have apprehended six individuals in relation to the violence that erupted in Banbhulpura, Haldwani on February 8, according to ANI reports. A total of 74 arrests have been made thus far concerning the violence, which reportedly ensued during an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

The clashes witnessed incidents of stone-pelting, torching of vehicles, and a mob besieging the local police station. To quell the unrest, authorities resorted to issuing a shoot-at-sight order.

The Municipal Corporation issued a recovery notice amounting to Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a key accused in the Haldwani violence. Malik is required to deposit the sum to cover damages inflicted on government property during the clash. The violent outbreak claimed four lives and left 250 policemen injured, with the Banbhulpura police station reportedly set ablaze. A two-day curfew was imposed across the entire town.

Kumaon Commissioner Deepak Rawat initiated a magisterial inquiry into the incident last Wednesday, urging individuals with evidence to contact him through the provided email ID and phone number. "Violence had broken out in Haldwani during the anti-encroachment drive. The government has handed over the magisterial investigation on the same. Probe into the entire matter has been initiated," stated Deepak Rawat.

