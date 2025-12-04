Uttarakhand Tragedy: Leopard Kills 45-Year-Old Man in Pauri; Shoot Order Issued

Leopard Attack In Uttarakhand : In an leopard attack, 45-year-old man died in Uttarakhand's Pauri area, on Thursday December 4, 2025. Following this official stated that administration has order shooting of animal and declared holiday for school in the area. According to PTI reports, incident occurred around 6:30 am when Rajendra Nautiyal of Gajald village was attacked by the leopard.

Following information about a leopard sighting, police and forest department teams responded, and District Magistrate Swati S Bhadoria, MLA Rajkumar Pori, and other officials arrived on scene. Bhadoria stated that the chief wildlife warden authorized the shooting of the leopard and a shooter was deployed. As a precaution, all private and government schools, and anganwadis in the area, will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Also Read: Leopard Attack in Uttarakhand: Big Cat Picks Up 3-Year-Old Child From Outside His House in New Tehri, Body Found in Bushes

The district magistrate met with the victim's family to offer sympathy and assure them of the government's full support. Forest department officials announced that the family will receive a government grant of Rs 1 million (10 lakh).