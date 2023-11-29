Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Meet rescue team behind the 17-day operation to extract 41 trapped workers

In a remarkable display of coordinated efforts, all workers who were trapped inside Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel since November 12 have been safely rescued as of Tuesday evening. The extensive multi-agency rescue mission, lasting over 400 hours, involved a collective efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, and various state and central agencies.

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (retd), a member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), had previously mentioned that the operation to extricate the workers was expected to take the entire night. The relentless commitment of the rescue teams, working day and night, ensured the success of this challenging mission.

Who are the men behind the rescue efforts?

IAS Officer Neeraj Khairwal: Nodal Officer

Appointed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, IAS officer Neeraj Khairwal served as the nodal officer for the Silkyara tunnel collapse. Over the past 10 days, he has overseen all rescue and relief operations, providing hourly updates to the chief minister and the prime minister's office.

Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain

A member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain is has been supervising the NDMA's role in the rescue operation. He has been a former member of the GOC 15 corps of the Indian Army in Srinagar. On July 13, 2018, the then president Ram Nath Kovid appointed Lt Gen Hasnain as chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir.

Underground Tunnelling Expert Arnold Dix

International underground tunnelling expert Arnold Dix played a pivotal role from the outset of the rescue operation. He supervised the utilization of the American auger machine for horizontal drilling and conducted a thorough inspection of the site to determine the most effective method for rescuing the trapped workers.

Micro-Tunnelling Expert Chris Cooper

Joining the operation on November 18, micro-tunnelling expert Chris Cooper brought decades of experience to the rescue effort. Specializing in civil engineering infrastructure, metro tunnels, large caverns, dams, railways, and mining projects, Cooper's expertise contributed significantly to the mission's success.

Team of 12 Rat-Hole Mining Experts

A group of 12 rat-hole mining experts commenced manual drilling and horizontal excavation in the final stretch of rubble on November 27. Divided into two teams of seven and five, these experts were enlisted by private companies involved in the rescue operation.

The successful culmination of this rescue operation highlights the effectiveness of a collaborative approach, involving local and international experts. The tireless efforts of these individuals have not only saved lives but also demonstrated the resilience and capabilities of the rescue teams involved. As the rescued workers receive necessary medical attention, the nation commends the dedication and skill exhibited by the entire rescue task force.