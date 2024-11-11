Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Minimum Temperature Likely to Drop by 2-3 Degrees Celsius, Dry Days Expected Over Next 5-7 Days

Dry weather is expected to prevail in Uttarakhand over the next 5-7 days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) D. Rohit Thapliyal, an IMD scientist on Monday, November 11, providing insights into the upcoming weather conditions, indicating that the minimum temperature in the plains will hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while hill areas at elevations of approximately 2000 meters will experience temperatures between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

"In the next 4-5 days, the temperature is expected to go down by 2-3 degrees Celsius, however it will be dry. In the plains and adjoining district will witness mist, haze, shallow fog can be witnessed in some pockets in next 4-5 days. There is no chance of dense fog at the moment, there is no chance of rain, snowfall at present," he said further.

In the coming days, temperatures are anticipated to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius, but the weather will remain dry. Residents in the plains and nearby districts should prepare for mist and haze, with shallow fog expected in certain pockets. However, there is no forecast for dense fog at this time. Importantly, the IMD has confirmed that there will be no rain or snowfall in the region during this period.

Snow Fall in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, due to western disturbance, Jammu and Kashmir will witness light rain and snowfall in various parts of the Union Territory on November 12. The weather department has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the Kashmir division, including Gurez Valley, in the next 3 days. Local residents and tourists are advised to be prepared for the changing weather. Snowfall may also occur in Rajdan Top, Sinthan Top, Peer Ki Gali, Gulmarg Phase 2, Pahalgam and Sonamarg till tonight, November 11.