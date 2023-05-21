Uttarakhand's Narendranagar all set to host state's second G-20 meet

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], May 21 : Preparations for the second G20 meeting in Uttarakhand's Narendranagar are in full swing, with authorities leaving no stone unturned to make it a big success.

The mega event is being organized in Narendranagar town of Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district on May 24 and 25.

On Saturday, Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority(MDDA) Vice President Banshidhar Tiwari inspected the beautification works being taken up in Muni Ki Reti and Laxman Jhula area and gave necessary instructions.

Adequate arrangements have been made to showcase the culture of Uttarakhand to foreign delegates of the G-20.

While the grand figure of Bajrang Bali on Janaki Setu will attract the guests, the decoration of the railings and others will add to the attraction, said officials.

The Ganga Ghats of the area have also been decorated.

The first group of G20 delegates will come to Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. Here beautiful figures have been engraved on the walls inside and outside the airport to give them a glimpse of the culture of Uttarakhand.

The road leading from the airport to Narendra Nagar has also been decorated. The idol of Mahadev situated in the middle of the Ganges will also be a significant attraction, said officials.

