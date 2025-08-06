Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reaches Ground Zero, Reviews Rescue Ops (Watch Video)

Many parts of Uttarakhand is experiencing heavy to very Heavy rainfall since Tuesday morning , resulting in major natural disasters. Cloud burst in Uttarkashi created havoc in surrounding area. Following the sudden surge in water levels, especially in Kheer Gadh near Dharali, large-scale damage was reported in the local market area, prompting an immediate response from the police, fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Indian Army. After disaster on Wednesday Uttarakhand Cm Pushkar Singh Dhami has reached on Ground Zero to review operation.

During review CM also communicated with locals affected with natural disaster. Meanwhile, After the cloud burst at Dharali village around 1:45 pm at least 9 army soldiers are missing in the Uttarkashi disaster after the impact of the burst in their army bas camp in Harsil which is just 4km away. After the heavy natural disaster last night Uttarakhand is on high alert for today as well. Weather department has issued heavy rainfall alert for five districts of states. Due to continues rainfall, Ganga river is flowing above the normal flood level.

Uttarakhand: Following Uttarkashi cloudburst, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches ground zero and inspects the current situation and the ongoing rescue efforts pic.twitter.com/4SVeHKj6wN — IANS (@ians_india) August 6, 2025

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the disaster and assured that relief efforts were being carried out on a war footing. "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

"I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added.