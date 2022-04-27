Uttrakhand: No permission for Mahapanchayat, Sec 144 imposed in Haridwar village
By ANI | Published: April 27, 2022 06:57 AM2022-04-27T06:57:15+5:302022-04-27T07:05:07+5:30
Haridwar district administration on Tuesday imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village after a Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was announced.
"Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area. All programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this programme (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16," said Haridwar District Magistrate VS Pandey.
The administration has denied permission to hold the Mahapanchayat where the issue of recent violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar was to be discussed.
Violence erupted in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during a religious procession on April 16 when several people were injured. Police have made several arrests in the case.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor