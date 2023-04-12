UUGC NET , 2023 results tomorrrow: UGC
By ANI | Published: April 12, 2023 08:22 PM 2023-04-12T20:22:03+5:30 2023-04-12T20:25:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], April 12 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on ...
New Delhi [India], April 12 : The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the UGC NET Results 2023 on Thursday, informed the University Grants Commission (UGC) through a release on Wednesday.
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official site ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said in a tweet, "NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in."
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app