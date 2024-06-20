Vadhavan port will be a game changer for Maha; to help achieve $1 trillion economy: Minister

Mumbai, June 20 Maharashtra Ports Minister Sanjay Bansode has said that the proposed Vadhavan port cleared by the Union Cabinet will be a game changer for Maharashtra.

The Union Cabinet recently approved the Rs 76,220 crore port at Vadhavan in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

During an interaction with IANS, Sanjay Bansode said the project would boost industrial development and also generate employment opportunities.

"I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet as the development of Vadhavan port will provide huge employment opportunities for the local people during the construction phase as well as the operation phase. Many posts including driver, mechanic, painter, carpenter, electrician, watchman, computer operator will be created for those who are less educated. In addition, there will be tremendous opportunities for highly educated ones in the field of management, engineering and others," the Minister said.

He said it will further boost industrial development due to multiple business opportunities in its surroundings and also in the adjoining areas of the state.

"The Vadhavan port will be a game changer for Maharashtra, and it will help the state to achieve its ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy," the Minister said.

Despite a series of talks by the Maharashtra government and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority and also the recent public hearing, a section of villagers and fishing community are strongly opposed to the port development. On being asked how he plans to address their concerns, Sanjay Bansode said: "There is no opposition to the port development. The Chief Minister, two Deputy Chief Ministers and myself have held several meetings with the farmers and fishing community.

"Those talks were quite positive. The project will certainly help Maharashtra's growth scale to a new high. The government is committed to addressing the concerns raised by those opposing the project. I appeal to them to extend their cooperation in the development of the port at Vadhavan. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute has provided training for aspiring fishermen to enhance their skills. This is an ongoing programme as interested persons can avail this training," he told IANS.

The Minister also said that Shankhodhar Shrine, a place of worship of the locals, will be preserved. His assurance on the matter came after the villagers expressed concern that the Shankhodhar Shrine, dedicated to Lord Ram, would be damaged due to the port development project.

"It is far away from the port project site and there will be no risk to Shankhodhar Shrine," he said.

"Also, let me make it clear that there is no proposal to set up a crude oil refinery in the master plan of the port project. In fact, crude oil refining was never thought of. It is requested that no one should take notice of such false propaganda in this regard," the Minister said as it was learned that the villagers are opposed to the "proposed" crude oil refinery there.

