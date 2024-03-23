Vadodara BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt opts out of 2024 Lok Sabha race

Vadodara, March 23 Ranjan Bhatt, the incumbent BJP MP from Vadodara, has expressed her reluctance to contest in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, citing personal reasons.

The announcement was made via her official X account, where she stated, "I, Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, am unwilling to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to personal reasons."

Her decision to opt out from the seat that was earlier held by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi till 2014, has stirred the political waters in Vadodara, where there has been noticeable dissent regarding her candidacy.

In the days leading up to her announcement, various posters and banners were displayed throughout the city, voicing opposition to her potential third term.

This discontent in the party’s ranks and the electorate will now force the BJP to reassess its candidate selection for this constituency as the general elections draw near.

This declaration comes unexpectedly, especially after the BJP had confirmed her nomination for the Vadodara seat in their second candidate list released on March 14.

Bhatt, who was poised to run for her third-consecutive term, has been a major figure in Vadodara's political landscape since her initial victory in the 2014 bye-elections after the seat was vacated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

