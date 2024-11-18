Vadodara Shocker: Former BJP Corporator's Son Stabbed to Death at Sayaji Hospital

In a tragic incident, the son of former BJP corporator Ramesh Parmar (Raja) was fatally attacked on the premises of Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara. The victim, Tapan Parmar, had gone to the hospital to assist injured residents from his neighborhood when he was stabbed to death by an individual named Babar, despite the presence of police officers. The attack, which took place late at night, led to a massive crowd gathering at Sayaji Hospital, prompting the authorities to deploy heavy police security. Additional measures were implemented in the Nagarwada area to prevent any escalation.

Ramesh Parmar recounted the incident, explaining that a scuffle among local youths in the Nagarwada area left two boys, Vikram and Bhaylu, injured. The injured were rushed to Sayaji Hospital for treatment, where Ramesh Parmar and his son, Tapan, also arrived to ensure their care. After making arrangements, Ramesh left, instructing Tapan to stay until the treatment was completed. Shortly after returning home, Ramesh received the devastating news of his son’s attack. By the time he reached the hospital, Tapan had succumbed to his injuries. “I was shocked to learn that my son had been attacked with a sword while the police were present,” he said.Ramesh Parmar raised critical questions about police negligence, pointing out that Babar, a known criminal, had been brought to the hospital in a police van. “How did he manage to carry a weapon? Why wasn’t he properly checked?” he asked.

According to Rahul Rajput, a close friend of Tapan, the initial altercation occurred near Mehtawadi in Nagarwada, where Babar, accompanied by a few accomplices, had attacked Tapan. At the hospital, Babar, who was supposedly under police watch, was left unsupervised. Taking advantage of this, he approached Tapan near the canteen and stabbed him multiple times, resulting in his death.An eyewitness described the shocking moment, stating, “Tapan and I were leaving the canteen when Babar suddenly appeared with a knife and attacked Tapan in front of me. He stabbed him five to six times before we could intervene.” Babar was eventually restrained and taken away in a police jeep, but the incident has raised serious concerns about law enforcement's role in allowing the attack to occur.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya confirmed that the incident stemmed from a fight among local youths. “The injured individuals were brought to the hospital, where Babar stabbed Tapan. We are investigating all aspects, including reviewing CCTV footage and involving the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team,” she said.The DCP acknowledged Babar’s history of violent criminal activities and assured a thorough investigation. However, questions about the police's failure to prevent the attack while the suspect was in their custody continue to mount.The incident has left the community in shock, demanding accountability and swift justice.