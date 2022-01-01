Vaishno Devi stampede: May add some technical solutions for Yatra to avoid future mishaps, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who rushed to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir following a stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, in which 12 people were killed and at least 15 injured said the government is looking to add some technical solutions to the pilgrimage to the hilltop temple to avoid mishaps in the future.

"The condition of people who have been admitted are now stable. We may add some technical solutions for the yatra. Earlier people use to visit the shrine during festivals, nowadays youngsters want to visit shrine on first day of the year, " Singh told reporters after visiting the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital where people injured in the stampede were undergoing treatment.

Singh was accompanied by Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh during his visit to the hospital where he enquired about the condition of those undergoing treatment.

The Union Minister interacted with the injured pilgrims and was also briefed by the doctors.

The Union Minister also said that Prime Minister Modi is monitoring the situation.

"This is a very unfortunate incident and we can't get back those who lost their lives, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring and working to ensure people who are in grief get all support," Singh said.

A three-member high-level probe has been ordered by the government in the stampede. As per an official statement issued by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the team will be headed by the Principal Secretary Home, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, and Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.

Jitendra Singh also took to Twitter to release a list of the deceased and the injured.

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, the incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which led to people pushing each other and resulted in the stampede.

Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

The cave shrine is situated at an altitude of 5,200 feet in the Reasi district and generally attracts close to a million devotees every year.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.

Meanwhile, Vaishno Devi Yatra resumed after being suspended briefly following the incident.

