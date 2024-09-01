Vande Bharat Express Horror: Woman Alleges Misconduct by BJP Workers During Train Journey

The Vande Bharat Express, which commenced operations between Meerut and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, has found itself at the center of controversy on its very first day. Reports have emerged of a girl being mistreated on the train shortly after its departure. This incident sparked significant unrest among passengers, prompting security personnel to intervene and restore order. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train from Delhi, and shortly thereafter, the troubling incident occurred. A video has surfaced showing a confrontation between BJP workers and social media influencers on board.

The incident reportedly took place as soon as the Vande Bharat Express left Meerut station. The alleged perpetrator is said to be a BJP leader. The victim, a girl from Jagriti Vihar, claimed she was on her way to get food from the last compartment of her cabin when a man told her, "This is the BJP cabin. You cannot go from here. You people do not know us. We are BJP workers." The girl stated, "I am a girl of short height. I was pushed and shoved. My brother was also beaten." She alleged that a man wearing dark glasses slapped her brother, leading to a heated dispute.'

The girl's brother added that the police present on the train sided with the BJP leader. "Our sister was misbehaved with," he said, mentioning that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) would file a report on the matter. The Vande Bharat train is scheduled to reach Lucknow in 7 hours and 10 minutes, with school students and other passengers on board.

Following the allegations, a video showing a heated exchange between BJP workers and other passengers has circulated on social media. This incident has ignited discussions online, with users suggesting that the government is attempting to enhance its image through the Vande Bharat initiative, while party workers are seen as tarnishing that image.