Vande Bharat Express: Kerala CM writes to Railway Minister Vaishnaw for allotment of stops

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 3 : Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday wrote to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding the allotment of stops for the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Thiruvalla and Tirur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25.

According to Prime Minister's Office, the Vande Bharat train will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

Meanwhile, an incident of stone pelting was reported on the newly launched Vande Bharat Express train in Kerala on Tuesday, informed officials.

According to Southern Railway officials, the incident was reported when the train was travelling between Tirunavaya and Tirur. The train was going to Thiruvananthapuram from Kasargod.

"No one was injured. The windshield of one coach was damaged. Police have registered a case. We have decided to strengthen train security," said Southern Railway.

