Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Indian Railways to Launch 10 New Sleeper Trains in 2025; Check Routes and Features

In a piece of good news for train passengers, Indian Railways is set to launch the highly anticipated Vande Bharat Sleeper trains by the year 2025-26. These trains, designed to provide a new level of comfort and convenience for long-distance travel, will feature world-class facilities and top-tier interiors. According to a report of ET Now, Indian Railways plans to introduce 10 new Vande Bharat sleeper trains by the financial year 2025-26.

What Makes Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Special?

The upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains are designed to enhance safety and comfort, catering to the growing demand for efficient long-distance travel. Built with high-strength Austenitic stainless steel, these trains include advanced safety features such as crash buffers and specially designed couplers to protect passengers in emergencies. The 16-car trainset will have a capacity to carry up to 823 passengers, with travel classes including First-Class AC, 2-Tier AC, and 3-Tier AC.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check New Features

The Vande Bharat sleeper trains are set to transform long-distance rail travel and overnight journeys across the country. Designed to offer a world-class travel experience, these trains will feature best-in-class amenities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Check Routes

Indian Railways has not yet confirmed the exact routes for the upcoming Vande Bharat Sleeper trains. However, several routes have been proposed for the first Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, with the possibility of them running between New Delhi and Pune or New Delhi and Srinagar.