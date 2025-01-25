Vande Bharat Train Completes Trial Run from Katra to Srinagar Over World's Highest Railway Bridge (Watch Video)

Indian Railways has commenced the trial run of the first Vande Bharat train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station in Katra and Srinagar. The train, designed specifically to withstand the cold climate of the Kashmir Valley, will pass over the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Rail Bridge, and India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, the Anji Khad Bridge.

The Vande Bharat train departed from Katra station at 8 am and reached Srinagar in just three hours, completing the journey at a speed of 160 km/h. The railway station premises were abuzz with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as the train made its way through the region. Special attention was given to the cold weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

The Vande Bharat train is a key component of the Jammu-Srinagar rail link project, which is set to revolutionize connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir. Scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in February, this project will mark a new era for the region. Upon its completion, it will enable seamless travel for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to other parts of the country, boosting both convenience and development across the region.

