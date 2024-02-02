Varanasi on High Alert as Shops Close in Protest Against Puja Order at Gyanvapi Mosque

Shops remained shuttered in Muslim-dominated areas of Varanasi on Friday as a bandh called by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee cast a shadow over the first Friday namaz after a court order permitted Hindu prayers in the mosque's cellar.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, responsible for Gyanvapi mosque affairs, called for a town-wide shutdown on Friday, prompting closures in Muslim-majority market areas such as Dalmandi, Nai Sadak, Nadesar, and Ardal Bazar.

In a statement, the committee urged market closures and peaceful observance of prayers, advising Muslim women to stay indoors. Police Commissioner Ashok Mutha Jain convened a late-night meeting with officials to coordinate security measures.

Additional police reinforcements from neighboring districts have been deployed to maintain peace, particularly near Kashi Vishwanath Dham and surrounding areas.

The situation remains tense as authorities work to prevent any potential escalation of tensions amidst religious sensitivities.