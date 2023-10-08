Varanasi plans temple-shaped building for divisional offices

Varanasi, Oct 8 The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to construct a temple-shaped twin-tower building in Varanasi.

As per officials, the building with 10 floors, proposed in the Commissionerate complex, will house all divisional level offices at one place. On the line of the corporate offices, this building will also have space for some essential business activities.

The estimated cost of the state-of-the-art multi-storey building is Rs 275 crores.

The vice-chairman of the Varanasi development authority (VDA), Abhishek Goyal, said that the proposed building will be constructed in an area of about 6.5 acres.

About 59 divisional level offices are proposed in the building, which is believed to be the most modern and iconic building of Uttar Pradesh, he said, adding that all environmental protection standards will be followed in this green infrastructure, and it will be constructed as per international standards.

Goyal said that some essential business activities like banks, cafeteria, stationery and related shops are also proposed in the building. There will also be a gym for the employees.

