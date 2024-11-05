Varanasi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Three Children Under Astrologer's Influence; Accused Absconding

Shocking news broke out from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where a man allegedly shot dead his wife and three children under the influence of an astrologer. The accused identified as Rajendra Gupta killed his wife, two sons a daughter on Monday night, November 4.

The incident occurred in the Bhadaini area under the Bhelupur police station. Gupta fled the scene after committing a heinous crime. His landlord discovered bodies and alerted the local police. The deceased was identified as Neetu Gupta (45), Navnendra Gupta (25), Surendra Gupta (15), and his daughter Gaurangi Gupta (16).

According to the reports, people in the locality said that Rajendra and his wife often argued with each other, whereas Rajendra expressed a desire to marry another woman. He believed that his wife was an obstacle to his success; these suggestions were given by the astrologer. Motivated by this belief, he reportedly took the lives of his wife and children, as per a Dainik Bhaskar report.

The accused and his family used to live in the same house while other family members lived separately. Upon knowing this, Rajendra’s elderly mother arrived at the scene. In response to the tenants’ report, the inspector of Bhelupur and several officers from nearby police stations reached the location to investigate.

According to the FPJ report, this is not a first murder of Rajendra Gupta, earlier he shot and killed both a security guard and his own father. Police are currently tracking Rajendra’s location through his mobile phone as the search for him continues.