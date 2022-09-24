Vatican style Pandal to be erected for Durga Puja in Kolkata

The cultural state of India, Kolkata is all set to welcome Goddess Durga in 'Vatican City'. Pandals based on different themes are being erected at almost every corner of the city. Communities involved in making the pandals bring new puja themes every year which are unique and innovative.

The Sree Bhoomi Sports Club is known for its themed pandals and this year they chose 'Vatican City' as the theme. The club which is located in Bidhannar in the capital city is celebrating its Golden Jubilee as well. This festival is also acknowledged as Durgotsava or Sharadotsav.

"Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which is celebrating its 50th year this time, this time the theme of Pandal is Vatican City's St. Peters Basilica," West Bengal Fire and Emergency Services Minister and Sreebhumi Sporting Club president Sujit Bose told ANI. Everyone has heard about Vatican City in Rome, but only a few lucky people have been able to see it by travelling abroad. Their wish to visit Vatican City will be fulfilled through our pandal this year. It took 60 days to make this pandal. More than 100 artisans have made this pandal together. Last year we made Bruz Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management,” he added further.

