Veena George Car Accident: Kerala Health Minister Suffers Minor Injuries, En Route to Landslide-Affected Wayanad

On Wednesday morning, Kerala Health Minister Veena George was injured in a car accident. Reports indicate that the vehicle she was traveling in lost control and struck an electric pole. The minister was on her way to the landslide-affected Wayanad district at the time. She reportedly sustained only minor injuries. According to PTI, police have stated that the minister was taken to the Government Medical College in Manjeri for treatment.

News 18 reported that she is currently receiving care in the emergency department at Manjeri Medical College. The accident occurred around 7:10 am when her vehicle swerved to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler and crashed into an electric pole, as per PTI's police sources.

Earlier this week, severe landslides in northern Kerala's Wayanad district, triggered by heavy rainfall, resulted in approximately 132 deaths and over 200 injuries. More than 300 homes were destroyed, and over 180 people are still missing. The most affected areas include Mundakkai and Chooralmala. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with the Army and Navy, has been mobilized to assist in the rescue operations and recovery efforts.



