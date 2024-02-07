Venezuela Tops World Road Statistics Chart in Road Accident Fatalities, India Shows Lower Rates

Venezuela Tops World Road Statistics Chart in Road Accident Fatalities, India Shows Lower Rates

As per the World Road Statistics, 2022, published by the International Road Federation, Venezuela has the highest rate of road accident fatalities, with 39.4 persons killed per 1,00,000 population. In comparison, the rate in India is 9.5 persons killed per 1,00,000 population.

Road accidents occur due to multiple causes such as overspeeding, use of mobile phones, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol and drug, driving on the wrong side/ lane indiscipline, jumping red light, non-use of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts, vehicular condition, weather condition, road condition, fault of driver/cyclist/ pedestrian etc.

While Central Government formulates rules under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the enforcement of these rules comes under the purview of State Governments/UT Administrations. As per the data received from Police Departments of States/ UTs, the Ministry has published a Report on Road Accidents in India in 2022. The number of road accident fatalities in the country during last ten years are as under:

Year

No. of Fatalities

No. of fatalities per 10,000 vehicles

2013

1,37,572

7.6

2014

1,39,671

7.3

2015

1,46,555

7.0

2016

1,51,192

6.6

2017

1,50,003

5.9

2018

1,57,593

5.8

2019

1,58,984

5.4

2020*

1,38,383

4.2

2021*

1,53,972

4.3

2022

1,68,491

4.3

As per the Report, total number of road accidents in States/UTs (All over India) and 50 cities (Million Plus Cities) for the calendar year 2018 to 2022 are given below:

Year

States/UTs (All over India)

50 cities (Million Plus cities)

2018

470403

85318

2019

456959

82781

2020*

372181

58736

2021*

412432

67301

2022

461312

76752

According to the Report, the number of road accidents in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep in year 2022 was lower compared to the number of road accidents recorded in 2021. This information was given by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today.

