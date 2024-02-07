Venezuela Tops World Road Statistics Chart in Road Accident Fatalities, India Shows Lower Rates
As per the World Road Statistics, 2022, published by the International Road Federation, Venezuela has the highest rate of road accident fatalities, with 39.4 persons killed per 1,00,000 population. In comparison, the rate in India is 9.5 persons killed per 1,00,000 population.
Road accidents occur due to multiple causes such as overspeeding, use of mobile phones, drunken driving/consumption of alcohol and drug, driving on the wrong side/ lane indiscipline, jumping red light, non-use of safety devices such as helmets and seat belts, vehicular condition, weather condition, road condition, fault of driver/cyclist/ pedestrian etc.
While Central Government formulates rules under the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the enforcement of these rules comes under the purview of State Governments/UT Administrations. As per the data received from Police Departments of States/ UTs, the Ministry has published a Report on Road Accidents in India in 2022. The number of road accident fatalities in the country during last ten years are as under:
Year
No. of Fatalities
No. of fatalities per 10,000 vehicles
2013
1,37,572
7.6
2014
1,39,671
7.3
2015
1,46,555
7.0
2016
1,51,192
6.6
2017
1,50,003
5.9
2018
1,57,593
5.8
2019
1,58,984
5.4
2020*
1,38,383
4.2
2021*
1,53,972
4.3
2022
1,68,491
4.3
As per the Report, total number of road accidents in States/UTs (All over India) and 50 cities (Million Plus Cities) for the calendar year 2018 to 2022 are given below:
Year
States/UTs (All over India)
50 cities (Million Plus cities)
2018
470403
85318
2019
456959
82781
2020*
372181
58736
2021*
412432
67301
2022
461312
76752
According to the Report, the number of road accidents in the States of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, and the Union Territory of Lakshadweep in year 2022 was lower compared to the number of road accidents recorded in 2021. This information was given by the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today.