Verbal spat erupts between NCW chief and Priyanka Chaturvedi over Nitish Kumar's remarks on women

A heated exchange occurred between National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi concerning Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's comments on the significance of women's education in population control.

NCW strongly criticised Kumar’s statements, labelling them as regressive and profoundly insensitive to women’s rights and choices. The NCW called for an apology from the chief minister, asserting that his offensive remarks affected women across the country. Chief Minister Kumar apologised for his remarks on Wednesday.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma took to social media, demanding an immediate and clear apology from Kumar. She condemned his derogatory language and emphasized the need for accountability. Sharma also tagged other prominent female leaders, including Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), urging them to condemn Kumar’s remarks and demand an apology.

It will be good if the champions of the women’s cause @priyankac19 @priyankagandhi @BDUTT @AtishiAAP and their friend join in to condemn and demand apology from @NitishKumar, Sharma posted. Chaturvedi, in response, said selective silence and selectively action are doing a huge disservice to Sharma’s chair as NCW chief which is supposedly non-partisan.

My dear biased, politically motivated Madam, I do unequivocally condemn any language used for women which is derogatory-irrespective of my politics, even if it comes from an ally. I am also certain that Chief Minister will revisit his usage of words and apologise. Unfortunately as far as I recall, whenever we expected you to stand up for women, you chose selective silence and selectively action- doing a huge disservice to your chair as NCW which is supposedly nonpartisan, the MP replied.



You are a joke! It is well within your powers to have reached out to any CM of the country, you didn’t need me! So please for once be true to your chair and the responsibility that comes with it before your silly personal attacks.

