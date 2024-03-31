'Very special to witness', says PM Modi as President Murmu Confers Bharat Ratna to LK Advani

Lauding veteran leader LK Advani's 'enduring contributions' to the nation's progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that it is 'very special' moment to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna to the BJP stalwart.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi said, "It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress."

"His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark on our history. I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with him very closely over the last several decades," he added. The Prime Minister also shared the moments of the occasion when the former PM was honored at the latter's residence.

It was very special to witness the conferring of the Bharat Ratna upon Shri LK Advani Ji. This honour is a recognition of his enduring contributions to our nation's progress. His dedication to public service and his pivotal role in shaping modern India have left an indelible mark… pic.twitter.com/ijVvAUrvFs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 31, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu earlier in the day conferred the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi, keeping in view the ailing health of the veteran BJP leader. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion. President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on four eminent personalities, including two former Prime Ministers, Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao. Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur and agronomist MS Swaminathan were also conferred with the country's highest civilian award. (ANI)