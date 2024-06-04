Veteran journalist Babu Bhaskar dies at 92

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 Veteran journalist B.R.P. Babu Bhaskar (92) passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday.

He was suffering from age-related illness for a while.

A popular scribe who worked in numerous national media houses, he served as a mentor to many present-generation journalists.

He was also a leading figure in Kerala’s first TV channel Asianet when it was launched in the mid-nineties.

