Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed Passes Away at 70; Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed, popularly known as "Lal", passed away on Saturday night after feeling unwell. He was rushed to Palashi Hospital, where he was declared dead. He was 70 years old and is survived by a son and two daughters.

A lawyer by profession, Nasiruddin first became an MLA in 2011 but lost his seat in 2016 to Sheikh Hasanuzzaman of the Congress-CPM alliance. However, Hasanuzzaman later joined TMC, and in 2021, Nasiruddin reclaimed his position as the MLA from Kaliganj.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute on X, saying: "Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed (Lal), MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia. A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him. My condolences to his family, friends, and followers."

His unexpected death has left his colleagues and supporters in shock. Nakashipa MLA Kallol Khan expressed his grief, stating, "I spoke to Lal on the phone in the afternoon. He seemed fine. But now, I can't believe he's gone. We will no longer walk the political path shoulder to shoulder with him."