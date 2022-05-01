Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju to assume office today

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General BS Raju was presented with the Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns in the national capital on Sunday.

Prior to this event, he also laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in Delhi today.

He will be succeeding Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who is now the Chief of Army Staff.

Lieutenant General Baggavalli Somashekar Raju has been appointed as the new Vice Chief of Army Staff on Saturday and he will take over the charge today.

An alumnus of Sainik School Bijapur and National Defence Academy, he was commissioned in the JAT Regiment on December 15, 1984.

He commanded his Battalion during Operation Parakram in the Western Theatre and in Jammu and Kashmir. He also holds the distinction of commanding the Uri brigade along the Line of Control, a Counter Insurgency Force and the Chinar Corps in the Kashmir Valley. The General Officer also served as the Commandant of the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan.

During his career spanning 38 years, he has tenanted many important regimental, staff and instructional appointments in the Army Head Quarters and in field formations to include, Colonel Military Secretary Legal in Military Secretary branch, Brigadier General Staff of the operationally active White Knight Corps, Deputy Director General Military Operations and Director General Staff Duties.

Prior to the appointment as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, the General Officer was tenanting the appointment of Director General Military Operations during the standoff on the LAC.

The General officer is a qualified helicopter pilot having carried out operational flying in Somalia, as part of UNOSOM II. He is also the Colonel of the JAT Regiment.

Lt Gen Raju has attended all-important career courses in India and did his NDC at the Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom. He also holds a distinguished Master's programme degree in Counter-Terrorism at the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, United States.

For his contribution to the service, he has been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor