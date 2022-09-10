Vice President Dhankhar lauds India's exceptional nature of human resources

Lauding the nation's exceptional nature of human resources, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed happiness and said Indians are now widely recognized.

"The outstanding quality of our human genius and innovative attitude and unparalleled perseverance is now well known all over the world. The exceptional nature of human resources available amongst Indians is now widely recognised," said Vice President Dhankar.

Referring to the focal role played by Indians in the success of reputed MNCs such as Google, Microsoft, Twitter, IBM, MasterCard and Starbucks, he highlighted that the outstanding quality of our human genius and innovative attitude is now well known all over the world.

Addressing a gathering after felicitating the winners at an awards function in New Delhi today, the Vice President said that since ancient times, India has produced outstanding luminaries in the field of Mathematics, Science, Astronomy, Philosophy and linguistics.

He noted that the improvements in the governance framework and other catalytic initiatives in recent years have created an enabling environment to nurture and develop the inherent latent talent in various remote corners of our country.

Mentioning that many of the change makers honoured today come from ordinary backgrounds, he wanted such extraordinary human resources to be recognised and brought to the centre stage. "It should be our collective endeavour as an ambitious nation to quickly identify and meaningfully leverage the potential of these exceptional individuals," he added.

Earlier on August 28, while noting the dynamic leadership of UNGA President and Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar praised his work in revitalizing the UN and added that his visit to India will further bolster the multi-faceted ties with the Maldives.

"His dynamic leadership of the 76th UNGA and his Presidency priorities, in particular on revitalizing the UN, have universal appeal. We are confident that his visit would further strengthen India's close and multi-faceted ties with the Maldives," said Dhankhar while welcoming Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Sunday, called on the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and discussed further deepening of India's relations with the Maldives.

Secretary Kwatra congratulated the UNGA President on his 'Presidency of Hope' and for his visionary leadership in the 76th session of the UNGA. Notably, in November, the UNGA president launched the President of the General Assembly's (PGA) Harnessing Opportunities for Promoting Empowerment of Youth Fellowship - the PGA's Fellowship for HOPE.

( With inputs from ANI )

