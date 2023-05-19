Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to meet his school teacher in Kerala

Kannur (Kerala) [India], May 19 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive in Kerala's Kannur on May 22 to meet his school teacher Ratna Nair.

Nair is a retired teacher from Chittorgarh Sainik School in Rajasthan, living at Panoor in Kannur district with her brother.

The teacher has started preparations to welcome the vice president at her house near the Kargil bus stop in Panoor while the police have also made security arrangements ahead of the vice President's visit.

Speaking to ANI, Nair said that she taught Dhankhar as a teacher at Chittorgarh Sainik School in Rajasthan.

"I retired as the principal of Navodaya School, Kannur. I remember my brilliant student Jagadeep, who came from a rural background. I also taught his brother," she said.

"Dhankhar left school in 1968. When he became the Governor of West Bengal, he called and sought blessings from me. I was also invited to the swear-in ceremony as the Vice President of India but could not attend due to ill health," Nair added.

Dhankhar was sworn in as India's 14th vice president on August 11, 2022.

Born on May 18, 1951, in an agrarian household in a village in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, Dhankhar completed his school education at Sainik School, Chittorgarh. After finishing his graduation in physics, he pursued LLB from the University of Rajasthan. Despite being a first-generation professional, he became one of the leading lawyers in the state.

Dhankhar was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal in 2019. He resigned from the post of West Bengal Governor on July 17 after his name was announced as the vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

