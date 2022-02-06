Vice President Naidu condoles Lata Mangeshkar's death, says India has lost its voice

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday mourned singing icon Lata Mangeshkar's demise and said she will continue to live in the hearts of millions of admirers through her timeless melodies.

"I am extremely saddened by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, the Nightingale of Indian Cinema and legendary singer. India has lost its voice in the death of Lata Ji, who has enthralled music lovers in India & across the globe with her mellifluous & sublime voice for many decades," the Vice President tweeted.

"She was truly a musical Ratna and had ruled the Hindi Cinema like a Queen for several decades. Her demise has left a void which cannot be filled. Lata Ji will continue to live in the hearts of millions of admirers through her timeless melodies," he said in another tweet. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while condoling Lata Mangeshkar's death wrote, the country has lost its voice on her death.

"The voice of India has been lost with the death of 'Swar Kokila' Lata Mangeshkar. The songs sung by her have been heard and sung in India over generations. Her passing away is a great loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences to his family and fans," he tweeted.

Union Minister V. Muraleedharan sympathizing with the singer's fans on her death tweeted, "End of an era. The demise of legendary singer #LataMangeshkar - leaves an irreplaceable void. The nation has lost one of the greatest and most respected playback singers. Her soulful songs will continue to resonate in our hearts & minds forever. May her soul rest in peace."

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Mangeshkar was an Indian playback singer and occasional music composer and was popularly known as "Nightingale of India" for her melodious voice.

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

( With inputs from ANI )

