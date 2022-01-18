Vice President Venkaiah Naidu calls upon youth to take up rural service as a mission

Calling upon industry leaders and youth to take up rural service as a mission, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday emphasized that fast-tracking rural development is integral to the growth of the nation.

Naidu stressed upon focus on women's empowerment.

The Vice President, who is on a visit to Andhra Pradesh, interacted with the trainees of various skill development programmes at Swarna Bharat Trust, Vijayawada.

Naidu said he was always enthused to see the energy and quest for innovation among the youth. He encouraged them to strive for excellence in their field and to always keep themselves updated with the latest technologies.

He stressed the importance of skill development in unlocking the demographic dividend and the 'inherent talent' of the nation's youth.

Referring to the government's efforts to promote skill development through the creation of a dedicated Skill Development Ministry, the Vice President called for more individual and private institutional initiatives to complement the government's efforts.

( With inputs from ANI )

