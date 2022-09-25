Victory for AAP Govt in Punjab as Chandigarh Airport to be renamed after Bhagat Singh

The Chandigarh Airport is all set to be renamed after freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the decision on Sunday.

The renaming of the airport is seen as a victory for the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. The AAP expressed that the continuous efforts of the Punjab government were successful.

Mann tweeted, "We welcome the decision to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji on behalf of entire Punjab...Thank you very much Prime Minister @narendramodiJi...a big demand of Punjabis for a long time completed".

The Punjab government was in talks with Haryana last month and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

The AAP government further claimed that the previous government in the state hadn't been able to take consent and change the name of the airport and thanked PM for accepting the Mann government's decision.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

"As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh Airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," said Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

( With inputs from ANI )

