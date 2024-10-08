Victory of PM Modi's leadership: Delhi BJP chief on Haryana poll results

New Delhi, Oct 8 As the BJP was set for its biggest win in Haryana, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that it was the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

While speaking to IANS, the BJP leader stated, "The people of Haryana have blessed the BJP. Our victory in Haryana is a victory for development and a testament to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

He further said, “Our victory in Haryana is a victory of a corruption-free government. The people of Haryana have done wonders by accepting a corruption-free government. And undoubtedly, there will be more records like this in India.”

When asked about AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s statement that no government can be formed in Haryana without the support of his party, Sachdeva mockingly said, “You should not take him (Arvind Kejriwal) seriously. He is an accused who is out on bail. In Delhi, he becomes the son of Delhi, while in Haryana he becomes the son of Haryana. The people of Haryana have seen his double standards. They have delivered their verdict by giving a clear mandate to the BJP. Now in Delhi also, the countdown has begun for the AAP.”

Defying all Exit poll predictions, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to secure a historic third term in Haryana, as the Assembly election results present a clear picture.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission's website, the BJP has crossed the majority mark of 46 in the Assembly and is leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 36.

After the culmination of Assembly polls, most of the Exit polls had forecast a clear mandate for the Congress party in Haryana and a big setback for the ruling party.

Multiple Exit polls predicted a landslide majority for the Congress party in Haryana and a near washout for the BJP.

