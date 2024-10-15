VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Girl Falls from Moving Train While Traveling to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh; Rescued After 16 km Search

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh (October 15, 2024): An 8-year-old girl fell from a moving train and was found injured along the tracks after an extensive search. A video of the rescue operation has been shared by the UP Police on social media. The footage shows the moment when the girl is found by the police officers. The video then captures the girl being taken to a hospital, where her father expresses his gratitude to the authorities.

मध्य प्रदेश से एक परिवार अपनी 8 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ ट्रेन से वृन्दावन जा रहा था।

यात्रियों ने रात्रि में हवा के लिए के लिए इमरजेंसी खिड़की खोल रखी थी। उसी खिड़की से 8 वर्षीय बच्ची चलती ट्रेन से नीचे गिर गई। पिता की जब आँख खुली तब तक ट्रेन 10 से 12 किलो मीटर आगे निकल गई।

According to police, the family from Madhya Pradesh was traveling to Vrindavan when the girl fell from an emergency window that had been opened for ventilation by the passenger. The incident occurred during the night while the train was moving at a high speed. The family realised the girl was missing only after the train had traveled about 10-12 kilometers.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Jhansi along with Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway authorities were alerted and launched a search operation along the tracks. Teams scoured the area and eventually found the girl injured on the side of the tracks.

As a freight train approached, railway officials halted it to transport the injured girl to a hospital in Lalitpur. The girl is currently in stable condition but is being treated for a leg injury.