VIDEO! Black ink thrown at Rakesh Tikait at event in Bengaluru

Black ink was thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Monday at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The whole incident was captured on cameras and now the video has gone viral.

No security has been provided by local police here. This has been done in collusion with the government, said Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait over the ink attack on him.

Three persons have been detained for throwing black ink at Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka, said High Grounds Police Station.