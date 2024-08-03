Video: Female Inspector Assaulted by Male Inspector’s Family After Being Caught With Him at Her Residence in Agra

A major incident occurred at a government resthouse near police station in Aagra, where a female inspector from Rakabganj police station was caught with a male inspector in objectionable circustances. The inspector’s wife, son, and other family members pulled the female inspector out of the resthouse. This led to a physical altercation and commotion between the parties.

A video of the altercation and commotion inside the police station is circulating on social media. The inspector involved is reportedly stationed in Muzaffarnagar. Police officials are currently working to mediate between both parties.

The incident took place at the Rakabganj police station. Inspector Shaili Rana’s official residence is located within the police station premises, where she lives alone. On Saturday afternoon, around four o’clock, two women and some young men unexpectedly arrived at the police station.

They headed directly towards Inspector Shaili Rana’s residence. In the video circulating on social media, the women can be seen using abusive language while opening the gate of the inspector's residence. The video shows Inspector Shaili Rana, dressed in a lower and t-shirt, being dragged out of the residence by the women. The young men accompanying them are seen dragging the inspector from the residence and assaulting him.

In the video, one of the young men mentions, “There was suspicion since the marriage. He is elder. I don't even feel like hitting him.” He then picks up a brick but does not use it. This footage of the scuffle is currently being shared widely on social media.