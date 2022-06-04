VIDEO! Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family meets Amit Shah in Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s family met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chandigarh on Saturday. He was killed by unknown assailants in Mansa district on 29th May, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover.

Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to ante-mortem firearm injuries.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder. Brar aka Satinder Singh is involved in multiple criminal cases.



