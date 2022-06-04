VIDEO! Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K

A 14-year-old specially-abled boy named Parvaiz Ahmed Hajam walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwaragoes. He has to face many difficulties while going to school but he has not given up. He is determined to make his dream come true.

When Parvaiz was young, he lost his left leg in a horrific fire accident but he did not give up his dreams. Parvaiz is studying currently in ninth grade at Government High School, Naugam. "I walk about two kilometers every day balancing on one foot. The roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I want to achieve a lot in life, he said.

According to Parvaiz, "I walk 2 kms every day to get to my school. My school road is bad. I sweat a lot when I get to school because it is difficult for me to walk on one foot. I pray when I will reach school. I love cricket, volleyball, kabaddi." I hope the government will help me shape my future. I am determined to fulfill my dreams."

Jaipur Foot USA Chairman Prem Bhandari has promised to provide an artificial limb to Parvaiz free of cost.