Vigilance, drug inspector raid RMP doctor's house in NTR, seize drugs worth lakhs

NTR (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 5 : A joint team of vigilance officials and drug inspectors conducted a raid in the house of RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) K Nageswara Rao in gandlapadu village of Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, said the police on Wednesday.

In the raid, the team seized drugs worth about 1.10 lakh from the house.

Drug Inspector Suresh Kumar said, "The house of RMP K. Nageswara Rao, who runs Adarsha First Aid Clinic, was searched based on a complaint. A total of 68 types of drugs were seized. He was selling the medicines without a licence."

Inspector Kumar added that vigilance officers Prashanthi and Gopalakrishna were also part of the search operations.

The raid was carried out on Tuesday night, as informed by the police.

