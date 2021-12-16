Vijay Diwas: 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan

Our Country is blessed with best Army. What they for us is beyond everything. We are safe because they are struggling for our lives and they are working for us for many years now.

And on the same note let's recall the 1971 year's victory of Indian forces.

Today on 16th December India is celebrating Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the making of Bangladesh. This year on 2021 year will mark 50th anniversary of Indian' victory.

Whatexactlyhappenedin the 1971war?

The war was between Pakistan and India. Which was started in 3rd December 1971 and ended after 13 days, with India's glorious victory over Pakistan, the war ended on 16th December 1971.

Pakistani Army surrendered to India. Major-General in the Pakistan Army, Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, surrendered and joined forces of Indian Army and Bangladesh’s Mukti Bahini.

This war was for Bangladesh which was earlier the part of east-Pakistan after the India's victory over Pakistan, Bangladesh was brought on the world map,

Bangladesh also celebrates this day as ‘Bijoy Dibos’ to mark their independence from Pakistan.

This victory gave so much power to Indian forces, including Army, Air Force and Navy.